The University of Georgia rewrote the NFL Draft's record books during the 2022 NFL Draft. With 15 players total selected and 5 players drafted in the first round, many wondered what was left in the cupboard for the Bulldogs entering the 2022 season.

Well, after 10 weeks of the college football season, it seems rather clear that Georgia's still arguably the most talented team in college football, or at least certainly playing like it right now. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs are the favorite to win the national championship and have plenty of NFL prospects roaming the football field on Saturdays.

In the latest NFL Draft Insider edition from ESPPN+, there was a road table of sorts with their NFL Draft coverage. Mel Kiper, Todd McShay, Jordan Reid, and Matt Miller all updated their Top-5 at every position at this point in the season. And it's littered with Bulldogs.

Jalen Carter, No. 2 overall player/No. 1 DT

Carter has jumped Bryce Young on a lot of the overall player boards. Entering the season most of the big boards started with some order of the Alabama players in Bryce Young and Will Anderson despite being injured for a large portion of the season to this point. He's back in the lineup, and he's back flashing dominance.

Darnell Washington No. 2 overall TE

Darnell Washington is arguably the player that has improved his draft stock the most this season. The NFL knew that he was a major game-changer in the run-blocking department, and they wanted to know if he could be a big play threat in the passing game. Though ten games, his 24 catches have yielded 392 yards, an average of 16.3 yards per reception.

Broderick Jones Top-5 OT

There is still some variance in where Jones ranks in the overall tackle discussion in this draft, with all of the ESPN draft experts placing him either fourth or fifth among tackles. However, once the evaluation process fully begins, and teams begin to watch tape of what Jones has done this season, he will shoot up boards. Particularly for his pass protection ceiling.

Sedrick Van Pran No. 2 overall center

There's John Michael Schmitz from Minnesota and then there's Sedrick Van Pran. That's how almost every NFL Draft analyst sees this center class entering the winter months of the season. Van Pran will have plenty of time to win NFL decision-makers over, he's an unbelievable in-person evaluation in a meeting setting. The NFL will likely make the same decision Kirby Smart made when he met Van Pran in high school, this is the type of person you want to help lead your organization.

Nolan Smith No. 2 OLB

All of these rankings were released prior to the news that Smith is going to be out for the season with a pectoral tear, though he'd played himself into the clear No. 2 spot on big boards at the outside linebacker position behind only Will Anderson at Alabama. Smith's run game instincts are off the charts, having stacked four years of impeccable tape against SEC run games while developing a bend-based pass rush prior to his injury.

Kelee Ringo Top-5 CB

The jury is still out on Kelee Ringo, but the NFL knows they are ready to invest either way. The play has been up and down at some points this season, but one NFL Scout told Dawgs Daily "I think Kelee (Ringo) will still go high because of the testing and measurables." At this point, Ringo is a top-5 corner, stamped. Based on the measurables alone. Moving forward this season, it's about how high up those boards can he climb with his level of play.

