Nick Chubb BACK in the Weight Room Doing Insane Things

Nick Chubb continues to impress with his insane strength.

It should come as no surprise anymore when former Georgia running back Nick Chubb goes viral on social media for putting his insane strength on full display in the weight room. 

Fresh off signing a three-year contract extension early last season worth around $36M with $20M guaranteed, the former Bulldog bell-cow back looks to be only getting stronger as he progresses further into his career. 

The official National Football League (NFL) Twitter account posted a video of the current Cleveland Browns' running back in the weight room squatting 675-pounds with relative ease. 

After leading Georgia out of the backfield to a national championship game appearance in 2018, where Georgia would ultimately lose to Alabama on the infamous 2nd & 26 touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith, Chubb became a Brown with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. 

The Cedartown, Ga. native continued his streak of consecutive one-thousand-yard rushing seasons with 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns on 228 carries in 2021, making it the third year. 

