Nick Saban Calls Alabama's 2021 Season a "Rebuilding Year"

Since becoming Alabama's head coach ahead of the 2007 season, the legendary head coach has built a program on the value of "no excuses," which they display on a wall in the football facility.

The seven-time national champion head coach is coming off a season where the Crimson Tide fell short of repeating as the national champions after an undefeated season in a shortened 2020 season. However, after beating a then-undefeated Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, the two would match up again, this time for a national title, where Georgia would finally "conquer" Saban and Alabama.

Since losing 33-18 to the Bulldogs, Alabama fans and even Saban have talked about why they lost to Georgia. Injuries to important players being one of the biggest "excuses," now, the latest comes from Saban directly. In an interview with McElroy and Cubelic, Saban called this past season a "rebuilding year."

"Last year, we had kind of a rebuilding year, so we should have nine starters back on offense and nine back on defense but six guys go out early for the draft. So now we have five back on offense and seven back on defense, so that in and of itself creates a few more question marks but also creates opportunity for other players to shine in the program and contribute in a positive way. Nobody knows for sure how all this stuff’s going to sort of come to fruition, but that's part of the excitement and challenge we have to try and develop a team." - Nick Saban

