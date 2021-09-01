Why Nolan Smith Has the Best Matchup of His Career on Saturday

Nolan Smith is going to be a major player for Georgia in 2021, and the matchup against Clemson just might be his best yet.

Georgia Football fans have been clamoring for Nolan Smith to live up to that No. 1 overall player billing he received coming into college. Smith was ranked over players like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Derek Stingley, and Spencer Rattler, all of whom have already burst onto the national scene.

It's left Georgia fans wondering when, or if, Nolan Smith would reach that full potential he had entering college. Well, unlike those names mentioned, Nolan Smith hasn't played a primary role for Georgia yet. He was Azeez Ojulari's backup for two seasons, and rightfully so. Ojulari was one of the nation's best edge defenders.

Now, entering 2021, it's Nolan Smith's time to take over the JACK position for Georgia. And the matchup he has against Clemson just might be the most favorable matchup of his career.

Despite being as highly ranked as he was, Smith doesn't possess elite physical measurables. He's 6'3, 230 pounds, and doesn't have elite arm length either.

This leads to problems against a lot of really long offensive tackles, tackles like Alex Leatherwood from Alabama a year ago. Leatherwood is 6'5, 315 pounds and has 34" arms. That was a tough matchup for anyone last season, but especially Nolan Smith.

So, flash-forward to this Saturday. Clemson's starting left tackle from a year ago Jackson Carman is now in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and their new starting left tackle is now Jordan McFadden. McFadden stands 6'2, by far the shortest tackle that Nolan Smith will play all year.

McFadden is an elite athlete, there's no doubt about that, but it hasn't been the athleticism that has troubled Smith, he's plenty athletic and physical.

Bulldog fans have been clamoring for Smith to get things going for Georgia, and the matchup on paper and on film says that this Clemson game very well could be his jumping block to a great season.

