What the Numbers Tell Us About UGA vs Vandy

Georgia has an opportunity to get some quality work in against a less than quality SEC opponent on Saturday. Here's what the numbers tell us.

Georgia is expected to handle business on Saturday afternoon in Nashville, Tennessee as they travel on the road to take on a seemingly repeatedly rebuilding Vanderbilt football team.

Georgia is a 35.5 point favorite on the road in a game that over the years has seen more red & black in the stadium than the home team's black & gold during these matchups.

So, by all accounts, Georgia should control this football game from start to finish. But what do the numbers tell us about how they are going to do such a thing?

Georgia's Offense Should Be Able to Run the Ball

Georgia got back on track a week ago in the run game, or at least the box score would have you believe that. A total of 31 carries for 184, an average of nearly 6.0 yards per carry is not a bad stat line for a football team that averaged 4.1 yards per carry over their first two games.

Coming into Saturday matchup, Vanderbilt is allowing 196.67 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 112th in the country. They've given up 200 yards or more on the ground in each of their last two games, with an average of nearly 7.0 yards per rush. It's been porous for the Commodores.

Defense Will Create Turnovers

Despite running the ball 44 times a week ago against Stanford, Vanderbilt is a pass-happy football team, throwing the ball at least 40 times over their three games this year. The combination between Georgia's swarming defense and Vanderbilt's quarterbacks completing just 54.8% percent of their passes would lead one to believe one of those errant passes, if not more, will wind up in the hands of a Bulldog defender.

Vanderbilt has turned the ball over five times in three games, with at least one turnover in all three. Meanwhile, they've only forced one interception on the year.

Time of Possession Could Get Lopsided

Vanderbilt is averaging 78.33 plays per game on offense this season, which ranks as the 12 most in college football. Meaning that against their first three opponents, not only are they playing fast, but they are sustaining drives, something that likely won't be happening on Saturday.

If Vanderbilt is going to play an up-tempo brand of football against this Georgia defense that most consider the best in college football, they are going to suffer some rather quick three-and-outs.

