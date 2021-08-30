Interesting New Development from Vegas Oddsmakers in Clemson vs Georgia

August 30, 2021
Oddsmakers Change Line On Game Week

The oddsmakers at Fanduel have announced that they are changing the line for Georgia vs. Clemson on Saturday.
Fanduel recently announced that they would be changing their line for Georgia vs. Clemson on Saturday. The line initially opened at Clemson -4.5, but has since moved in favor of the Bulldogs.

As we stand now, Clemson is still considered the betting favorite at -3.5. Georgia recently suffered multiple injuries to tight end Darnell Washington and safety Tykee Smith. While these injuries aren't severe, their status for Saturday is up in the air, and the fact that the line moved with these injuries is noteworthy. 

The over-under for the game has been set at 51.5 points, courtesy of Fan Duel. While there isn't a heavy favorite, many expect the game to be a shootout. Both offenses have too much firepower for the defenses to keep them at bay for a full four quarters..

The game ultimately could come down to which quarterback makes the most winning plays. Early in the season, there are going to be some sloppy play from linemen and pass catchers. JT Daniels and DJ Uiagelelei are not new to one another. Daniels and Uiagelelei grew up in Southern California not far from each other, and faced off back in the fall of 2017, with Daniels getting better of the then first-year starter. 

“That was a long time ago,” Uiagalelei said. “It was my first time starting and they were the No. 1 team in the nation.”

