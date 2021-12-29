InSIde Matchup: Does Michigan Hold An Edge At Offensive Line?

Who has the edge at the offensive line in the Orange Bowl?

In the years since the playoff model was introduced to the College Football world seven years ago, the No. 2 ranked team versus the No. 3 ranked team is known for providing some classic matchups. Thinking back to 2017 when No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Georgia played in the Rose Bowl. Not many expected Georgia to keep up with the fast-paced Sooners offense, but Georgia won the game in double overtime in shootout fashion, contrary to popular prediction.

Clemson and Ohio State in 2019 was yet another playoff classic; as Clemson narrowly defeated Ohio State 29-23. The matchup between Georgia and Michigan has the ingredients to be in the same light of competitiveness.

Much of that feeling is due to a number of similarities between the two teams, and programs for that matter. Similar philosophies offensively and defensively, with experienced coaches and expensive assistant staffs. But most important for both of these programs in terms of similarities, they are built at the line of scrimmage.

Michigan's offensive line is the latest recipient of the Joe Moore Award, annually given to the best offensive line in College Football. After announcing the Wolverines as finalists for the award, they offered some insight into why they selected Michigan as a finalist.

That insight included some eye-opening facts and stats about the unit.

"All five positions earned all-conference honors, with four of the five starters earning first or second-team accolades: Stueber (1st team), Hayes, Vastardis and Zinter (2nd) and Keegan (honorable mention)." "As a unit, the offense ranks top 20 nationally in 10 categories: tackles for loss allowed (1st), sacks allowed (3rd), red zone offense (7th), rushing offense (10th), scoring offense (13th), fumbles lost (13th), turnovers lost (15th), total offense (18th), first downs (22nd) and third down conversions (23rd)." "U-M leads all FBS programs with 39 rushing touchdowns this season." "U-M leads the nation in fewest tackles for loss allowed per game (2.08 avg.) and is third in fewest sacks allowed (0.77 avg.)"

The Joe Moore Award-winning unit looks deserving of it not only on paper, but the tape backs it up as well. Michigan's formula for success in the run game is due to the strong blocking up front and will surely provide a strong test for Georgia's defensive front.

Georgia's no slouch upfront either. Both tackles in Jamaree Salyer and Warren McClendon are NFL prospects, while the interior of the offensive line seems to be a weak point on paper with a redshirt freshman starting at center in Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger, along with having to replace a starter at right guard in the first game of the year, Georgia's offensive line unit is putting together a strong 2021 campaign.

Head to head, Michigan's offensive line unit takes the vote, the Joe Moore Award says so. That being said, the two units won't be facing one another, obviously.

Michigan will have its hands full with Georgia's defensive front, the same goes in reverse order. Whichever offensive line unit can not only survive but begin to take over the line of scrimmage could determine the outcome of this football game.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.