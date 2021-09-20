Offensive Progress Report: UGA Offense EXPLODES with Daniels' Return

How did the Georgia offense grade out after a 40-point outing against South Carolina?

Georgia continued their dominance through the first three games; the 40-13 win over South Carolina was the SEC opener for both teams and sees the Dawgs move to 3-0, number two in the country in the latest AP poll, only behind Alabama.

Quarterback: A-

The performance of JT Daniels did not leave a hint of any lingering issues following an issue with his oblique that caused him to miss the win over UAB. Daniels returned to the field and threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns, giving flashbacks to the end of last season when he earned the starting job.

The only blemish on the record was the untimely mismanagement of the quarterbacks where Stetson Bennett was subbed in for Daniels after Georgia had taken a 14-3 lead. Bennett would enter the ball game and overthrow Brock Bowers on a crossing route; that overthrow turned into an interception that helped set up a South Carolina field goal after gaining possession in the short field.

Running Backs: B

After last weekend’s win against UAB didn’t produce much in the way of a consistent running game, Georgia bounced back with a solid run game against South Carolina. Georgia rushed for 184 yards against the Gamecocks defense, with Kendall Milton (10-66) and James Cook (4-51) leading the way.

Cook provided some explosive plays in the running game, especially with a 23-yard rushing touchdown. The senior running back serves as a Swiss-army knife for the Georgia offense, playing in more roles than one.

Wide Receivers: A

Not much to complain about with the receivers following Saturday’s win. Georgia found more explosions through the air, this time with JT Daniels being the one calling the shots at quarterback. Jermaine Burton got the night started in the passing game with a 43-yard touchdown reception from Daniels. True freshman receiver Adonai Mitchell would later follow up Burton’s touchdown with one of his own on a 38-yard touchdown.

Georgia did a great job early getting the ball to the playmakers out on the edge, fully utilizing the speed and athleticism on the roster. Brock Bowers continues to impress with his athleticism as a weapon; Georgia continues to throw screens to the 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end.

Offensive Line: B

The offensive line’s performance allowed Georgia to attain some resemblance of balance. Throwing for over 303 yards and rushing for just under 200 yards is something the staff would want each week.

However, there is still room for improvement particularly on the interior of the offensive line according to Lead Editor, Brooks Austin. As he notes, there have been multiple missed assignments and plays of poor execution over the last several games for Georgia up front.

