Progress Report: Offense Stalls in Jacksonville

How did the Georgia offense grade out in the win over Florida?

The Georgia offense didn't have its best showing against Florida but was enough to clinch the SEC East title and punch their ticket to Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

Quarterback: C

Stetson Bennett got the start at quarterback for Georgia and surprisingly never missed a snap. Even when Bennett was announced as the expected starter, many thought Daniels would still see playing time.

Despite playing every snap, Bennett's performance left many wondering if the redshirt senior will keep his job as the starter after throwing two interceptions in the win against Florida. Bennett threw the ball twice into double coverage trying to hit the deep ball, and the Gators' secondary made him pay for it.

The last interception gifted Florida the ball back, allowing them to score their only touchdown of the contest.

Running Backs: A

Florida's defense showed a lot of deficiencies when trying to stop the LSU run game in the upset loss to the Tigers two weeks ago. LSU gashed the Gators defense with the same run play, time and time again, counter, the same play that Georgia used to attack Florida on the ground.

Georgia rushed 193 yards on 33 attempts, with Zamir White leading the way with 105 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. White's 100-yard rushing game is the first running back for Georgia to pass over the 100-yard benchmark in a game this season.

Wide Receivers: A

Georgia's receiving core provided some explosive plays through the passing game. Aside from the one-drop from Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint on a speed-out route, Georgia's receiver room found a way to be explosive against a Gators secondary that tried to keep everything in front of them.

Georgia featured three receivers who recorded a reception of 30 yards or more, with Kearis Jackson's 36-yard reception being the only touchdown from the group.

Offensive Line: B-

The interior of Georgia's offensive line struggled for much of the first half keeping the Gators out of the backfield. However, Georgia found some success in the run game early running counter, a noted weakness of the Florida defense but didn't find much else up the middle early on the ground.

Aside from the interior, the bookends did a decent job keeping Bennett upright in the pocket, helping spur the Georgia offense to take advantage of the many short-field opportunities that Georgia finished off with points.

