Offensive Progress Report: Georgia Offensive Line Earns A+

How did Georgia grade out after a dominating win over a top-ten Arkansas?

Following Georgia’s convincing 37-0 win over the No. 8 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks, we here at Dawgs Daily bring you the report card for the offense.

Quarterback: B-

Not very often that the quarterback with the least amount of yards and passing touchdowns win a top-ten matchup, that is exactly what Stetson Bennett did in the 37-0 win over number eight Arkansas.

Bennett filled in for starter JT Daniels who was held out due to a lat injury, which started bothering the redshirt sophomore quarterback for about a week now, according to Smart. Bennett is 2-0 as the starter for Georgia in 2021 with wins over UAB and Arkansas.

Running Backs: A

The run game saw its fortunes rise in week five, putting together one of the complete performances on the ground this season.

Five different running backs saw action in the win that was carried by the running game. Georgia rushed for a season-high 273-yards and all three offensive touchdowns.

James Cook led the way with 87 yards on 12 carries, with Zamir White going 16 for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide Receivers: B

Not much could be said about the Georgia passing game on Saturday, not because of the receivers or the quarterback; it simply wasn’t the game plan.

Many may complain about the lack of explosive plays in the passing game, but there weren’t many opportunities for the Dawgs to stretch the field in the passing game while the run game was hitting on all cylinders.

Offensive Line: A+

Thanks to the offensive line, Georgia could be predictable in the run game and still rush for over 200 yards. The offensive line pitched a complete game in the win over the Razorbacks, completely dominating the Arkansas defensive line, which was the talk of concern heading into the game.

After a struggling start to the season in the win against Clemson, Georgia’s offensive front seemed to find its edge and its best starting five. Broderick Jones, the redshirt freshman, saw action at left tackle with the first team and played up to the standard, while Sedrick Van Pran further solidified himself as the starting center, taking on his toughest test of the season.

