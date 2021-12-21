Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jack Miller Transfers to Florida Gators

    Former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller III announced his imminent transfer to Florida via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
    Author:

    Former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller III announced his imminent transfer to Florida via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

    The news of Miller's imminent commitment to the Gators comes less than a week after Florida's starting quarterback in 2021, Emory Jones, shared his plans to enter the portal following UF's Dec. 23 appearance in the Gasparilla Bowl.

    Miller, a rising redshirt sophomore, spent the first two years of his college career with the Buckeyes after signing as a consensus four-star quarterback prospect out of Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.), choosing Ohio State over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, and his home-state schools Arizona and Arizona State.

    The 6-foot-3, 215-pound passer appeared in five games at Ohio State, completing 7-of-14 passes for 101 yards and rushing seven times for 22 yards and a touchdown. Miller competed for the starting quarterback position before the 2021 season but the job was ultimately given to fellow class of 2020 enrollee CJ Stroud. Stroud finished the 2021 season as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

    Miller is the second quarterback in as many weeks to transfer to another Power 5 program, with Quinn Ewers transferring back home to Texas to play for Steve Sarkisian. 

    Read More

    Both former Buckeyes could end their collegiate careers in SEC uniforms, with Texas expected to be in the Southeastern Conference soon. 

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    USATSI_17098509
    News

    Jack Miller Transfers to Florida Gators

    1 minute ago
    1CFD3710-A379-4FF9-9354-FB35B6F5AA40
    News

    Gunner Stockton to Begin Bowl Practice

    47 minutes ago
    USATSI_17293057
    News

    UPDATE: Georgia vs Michigan Betting Line Moving

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17386422
    News

    Report: Giants Could Start Jake Fromm for Remainder of Season

    4 hours ago
    BF2B851A-FABC-4B5D-BC32-4278B99E23D7
    News

    INJURY UPDATE: Key Receiver Missing Time with Injury

    21 hours ago
    211204_AJW_FB_SEC_CHAMP_0916-X2
    News

    LATEST on Pickens, Could He Be In for Explosive CFP?

    Dec 20, 2021
    211204_AJW_FB_SEC_CHAMP_0174-L
    News

    REPORT: Todd Monken Turns Down SEC Offer

    Dec 19, 2021
    210810_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0184-X2
    News

    2021 Staff Awards for Georgia Football

    Dec 19, 2021