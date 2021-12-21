Jack Miller Transfers to Florida Gators

Former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller III announced his imminent transfer to Florida via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

The news of Miller's imminent commitment to the Gators comes less than a week after Florida's starting quarterback in 2021, Emory Jones, shared his plans to enter the portal following UF's Dec. 23 appearance in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Miller, a rising redshirt sophomore, spent the first two years of his college career with the Buckeyes after signing as a consensus four-star quarterback prospect out of Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.), choosing Ohio State over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, and his home-state schools Arizona and Arizona State.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound passer appeared in five games at Ohio State, completing 7-of-14 passes for 101 yards and rushing seven times for 22 yards and a touchdown. Miller competed for the starting quarterback position before the 2021 season but the job was ultimately given to fellow class of 2020 enrollee CJ Stroud. Stroud finished the 2021 season as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Miller is the second quarterback in as many weeks to transfer to another Power 5 program, with Quinn Ewers transferring back home to Texas to play for Steve Sarkisian.

Both former Buckeyes could end their collegiate careers in SEC uniforms, with Texas expected to be in the Southeastern Conference soon.

