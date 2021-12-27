Why The Orange Bowl Could Come Down to Who has the Better Passing Game

Both Georgia and Michigan excel at stopping the run on defense which means the Orange Bowl could come down to whoever has the better passing offense that night.

If there is one thing that Georgia and Michigan have in common it's that they both are elite at stopping the run game on defense. With both teams ranking inside of the top 20 in that stat category, the Orange Bowl could come down to whoever has the better passing game that night.

Throughout the season, both the Wolverines offense and Bulldogs offense maintained roughly a 60-40 split in regards to rushing and passing attempts. Offensive success is fueled through the run game for both teams, but with both offenses facing a really good rush defense that may not be a gameplan for success. Very rarely have the two teams been forced to rely on the passing attack and when they have the results have not been pretty.

During the regular season, Michigan only had two games in which they threw the ball more than they ran it. One of those resulted in a loss against Michigan State. On the flip side, Georgia had more attempts through the air as opposed to on the ground in three different games. One of those was in their most recent game against Alabama in the SEC Championship in which they lost in brutal fashion.

Both teams also attempted 30 or more passing attempts in just five of the thirteen games they played this season. Oddly enough, they are both 4-1 in those games. Needless to say, neither team is very experienced when it comes to relying on their passing game which could make for a very interesting playoff game on the 31st.

Simply put, to beat either of these teams this season, you've had to force them into leaning on the pass.

If either team is planning on having any success in the run game is going to require a lot of cohesive success upfront on the offensive line. The Bulldog's defense consists of arguably the best front seven in the nation with the likes of Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Jalen Carter, and Travon Walker. Michigan flaunts an edge rusher who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in Aidan Hutchinson as well as David Ojabo who accumulated twelve tackles for loss this season. It is often said that football games are won in the trenches, and this game will be a prime example of that.

It is going to take a lot for these teams to accomplish anything on offense whether it be through the air or on the ground. They both possess a lot of talent on defense that will make life difficult on offense. In a game that showcases two elite run defenses, it could cause both offenses to be a bit unorthodox in regards to their offensive game plan. If that's the case, the team headed to the national championship will be the one who had the better passing attack on the night of the 31st of December.

It is difficult to say who would fare better in that situation, but it is safe to say that this college football playoff game will be a battle between two really talented football teams with similar styles.

Whoever executes their brand of football best, will win this matchup.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.