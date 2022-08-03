It's not often you open the start of your college football season with an opponent with as familiar of a face as Georgia's on September 3rd.

Former defensive coordinator, now head coach of the Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning spent four seasons in Athens under head coach Kirby Smart, three as the defensive coordinator. Now, as the head coach of the Ducks, he's a nearly 20.0 point underdog to start his head coaching career against his former boss and team.

There's plenty of familiarity among both coaching staff, but more than so any coach in the country, perhaps Lanning knows more about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett than any opponent on the slate this season.

So, how does week one's opponent evaluate Stetson Bennett? Well, as a winner.

"You're just game planning for a winner. I'm not gonna tell you all the trade secrets and how we want to try to beat Stetson, but ultimately your game plan for a guy that's a winner that doesn't get stuck in bad situations he's able." Lanning Said, "He's obviously extremely intelligent understands what Todd and Kirby are trying to get done and get accomplished in the offense, something he's very comfortable in with this amount of time, the amount of time he spent in that system."

Lanning would also go on to point out that no matter what you do to try and make Bennett uncomfortable, he's likely going to find a way to win.

"Yeah, he's a winner and you're gonna have a hard time putting him in a corner and give them to do one thing or another because he adapts really well. People attack him in different ways. And he's still, you know, he adjust on the fly and you go look, over time, the games this guy's been able to win in and how he's been able to perform regardless of situation there. You know, regardless the amount of respect he gets, the guy just goes out and takes care of business. So I have a lot of respect for Stetson and how he operates."

Here's the Full 20-minute interview with Coach Lanning:

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.