Despite the constant complaining by a vocal minority of Georgia fans, the Bulldog faithful are thankful not to worry about a quarterback competition, otherwise commonly built up as a "controversy" by the national media.

Everyone knows who will trot out at quarterback on September 3rd, inside Mercedes Benz Stadium, when the first-team Georgia offense takes the field for the first time of the 2022 season. Sixth-year quarterback Stetson Bennett will be the signal caller of the Bulldogs' offense, something Kirby Smart emphatically stated at SEC Media.

"Look, Stetson is one of the least-respected good players there is in this country. Guess what, we get to see it every day. The kid is a tremendous athlete, he's got good arm strength. People keep doubting him, and that's fine with me."

On the other sideline, outside of those in the quarterback room and the coaching staff, Oregon fans do not know for sure who will trot out with the Ducks' first-team offense.

First-year head coach and former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is unwilling to give up any possible advantage that comes with the unknown. Lanning responded to a question following Thursday's practice about who will start at quarterback: "I'm not telling you."

"When you guys see that first snap, we'll see who's out there on the field, I'm not playing quarterback, I'll tell you that." - Dan Lanning

Despite bringing in former Auburn starting quarterback Bo Nix through the transfer portal this offseason, the continued guessing game for Georgia of who will play next Saturday, means more work for Georgia's coaches and players, as they will have to prepare for a gameplan for each quarterback.

Looking at it from Lanning's perspective, it seems like the right thing to do, considering Georgia knows Bo Nix, having played him three times before while he was at Auburn. On the other hand, the Bulldogs have not played redshirt freshman Ty Thompson or fellow redshirt freshman Jay Butterfield.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.