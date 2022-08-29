Game week is finally upon us; the 2021-22 National Championship Georgia Bulldogs are five days away from their season-opening game against the Oregon Ducks.

The Bulldogs opened at #3 in both the AP and Coaches poll, while the Ducks opened at #11 in the AP and #12 in the coaches polls, respectively. While things will be different for Oregon fans, as their Ducks open the season with new, first-year head coach Dan Lanning, the former Georgia defensive coordinator a year ago, there will be some consistency in who the top players are for Oregon.

Noah Sewell - LB #1

Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell (1) reacts to a snap against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

One of the top linebackers in the country coming into this season, Noah Sewell may be one of, if not the best player on the field this coming Saturday inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The sophomore did it all for Oregon last year at inside backer. In last season's base nickel package (4-2-5) under then-head coach Mario Cristobal, Sewell played both the MIKE and WILL linebacker positions. Why both? Well, when fellow inside backer Justin Flowe was on the field, Sewell would move over to the WILL and would cover out in space while Flowe stayed inside the box.

The junior linebacker recorded 114 tackles, 8.5 for a loss, 4.0 sacks, and an interception last season. Sewell's ability to cover in space, while also being a sure-fire tackler, will make him a tough man to beat and an intriguing matchup for Georgia's running backs out in space.

Justin Flowe - LB #10

Sep 4, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs wide receiver Ty Jones (8) picks up a first down during the second half as he gets tackled by Oregon Ducks linebacker Justin Flowe (10) at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 31-24. Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sport

Flowe, as mentioned above, will likely be ID'ed as the "MIKE" linebacker this coming Saturday, assuming Lanning's Oregon defense is similar to what he did at Georgia. In the Ducks' base nickel, the 4-2-5 scheme keeps Flowe in the box as the sideline-to-sideline tackler, which is his strong suit.

Flowe has been sidelined with injuries this last two seasons; now back at full health, many expect to see more of what he did against Fresno State last year. Flowe earned a PAC-12 Freshman of the Week award after a 14-tackle game, a game in which he didn’t even start.

Bo Nix - QB #10

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix works out with the Ducks during practice Friday, Aug 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Credit: Ben Lonergan

Georgia knows exactly what to expect from former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. However, it is important to note that when given the opportunity to name a starting signal-caller in front of the media last Thursday, head coach Dan Lanning refused, optioning to allow everyone to see for themselves this weekend.

While an 0-3 record as a starting QB against the Bulldogs might not seem too worrying for fans, Nix may have his best shot at finally knocking off Georgia. The senior out of Pinson Valley, Alabama, will likely be playing behind the best offensive line unit of his career and won't be short on playmakers thanks to the recruiting of former head coach Mario Cristobal.

Paired up with his offensive coordinator from his freshman season in 2019 at Auburn, Kenny Dillingham, he helped bring the best out of Nix as a true freshman. Dillingham, Nix, and Auburn almost beat Georgia in that 2019 season.

