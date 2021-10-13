BREAKING: Oscar Delp Has Made His College Decision

    • October 13, 2021
    Oscar Delp Makes College Decision

    2022 Tight-End Oscar Delp Makes His College Decision
    If there is a tight end coming out of high school that Todd Hartley wants, Todd Hartley will go all out to get him. Lately, it's paid off with Darnell Washington (2020), Brock Bowers (2021), and Pearce Spurlin (2023) as well. 

    Not to be outdone, Hartley pulled another rabbit out of the hat. 2022 West Forsyth Tight-End Oscar Delp made his commitment to the University of Georgia. Delp ranks as one of the top tight ends in the country, he ranks the No. 6 overall tight end in 2022 according to SI All American. He fits the mold of a modern-day tight end perfectly. Big, yet freakishly athletic. He's 6-foot 5, 225 pounds, and moves exceptionally well for his size.

    Georgia continues to haul in in-state talent, with Delp adding yet another piece to the Georgia-Laden Cog that is the 2022 recruiting class. Georgia's attention to in-state prospects signals a change in recruiting tactics for the Bulldogs: opting to forgo the long-distance travel for National prospects with the NCAA's transfer rules.

    Delp chose the Bulldogs over the likes of South Carolina, Michigan, and Clemson. It marks another major recruiting win for Kirby Smart and the Coaching Staff. 

    Delp is a physical runner, with surprising quickness for a guy of his size. He has natural hands and is a great route runner for a tight-end. He also has fantastic field awareness which allows him to read defenses and find soft spots in zone coverage. Delp will be yet another fantastic addition to the Georgia tight-end room for 2022 and beyond. 

    2022 Commits: 

    • Gunner Stockton, QB
    • Oscar Delp, TE
    • Dillon Bell, WR
    • Cole Speer, WR
    • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR 
    • Griffin Scroggs, OL
    • Jacob Hood, OL
    • Branson Robinson, RB
    • Jordan James, RB
    • Tyre West, DL
    • Jalon Walker, LB
    • CJ Washington, LB
    • Darris Smith, EDGE
    • CJ Madden, EDGE
    • Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB
    • JaCorey Thomas, DB
    • Malaki Starks, DB
    • Brett Thorson, K

