The University of Georgia has seen plenty of popular faces and talented football players.

Jordan Davis just might be the biggest name, and player for that matter, that has played for Georgia in the last two decades.

At 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, Davis commands the room from size alone. Though it's his joyous personality that made him so beloved by the Georgia faithful, and it's that same joyous personality that has businesses launching themselves at Davis. Including local Athens-owned business Barberitos.

Famous for their burritos, Davis has now signed a deal with Barberitos and has his own burrito, promptly named the "Heavy-D Burrito." And what does the Heavy-D entail? Well, it's everything that comes in the normal burrito, just two of them. Two tortillas, double the protein, double the rice, beans, cheese, and lettuce. It's a big burrito, named after the big man.

Many will remember, Davis left money on the table this time a year ago to return to Athens for his senior season. If he would've declared for the NFL Draft following the 2020 season, Davis would've likely been one of the first defensive linemen taken off the board. Even still, he was regarded as a consensus first-round draft pick after another strong season.

A $17m signing bonus later and now additional marketing deals, the decision to return has paid off.

Through the 15-game season, Davis finished with 32 total tackles, 5.5 for a loss, and two sacks. Davis received a lot of national attention early into his senior season as many realized his impact on games for Georgia; some even started a trend to see Jordan Davis make it to New York as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

