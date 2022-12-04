Photo Gallery: Scene From a Confetti-Filled SEC Championship for Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs have won the SEC for just the second time under head coach Kirby Smart and did so in rather spectacular fashion on Saturday night against the LSU Tigers.
The 50 to 30 victory in the conference championship is the largest margin of victory since the 2019 LSU Tigers beat Georgia by 27. Georgia will wait to find out their opponent for the first round of the CFP Sunday at noon.
Let's take a look at the scenes from Saturday's celebration.
SECCG Recap:
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs cemented their spot in this years College Football Playoff after dismantling the LSU Tigers defense in a 50-30 victory. This was Georgia’s first SEC title since the 2017 season and second under head coach Kirby Smart.
The game started off about as well as LSU could have hoped. After holding the Bulldogs offense to a 3 and out on their opening drive, the Tigers drove down the field and got into field goal range. Then disaster struck.
A blocked field goal attempt for the Tigers turned into a Bulldogs touchdown after LSU’s kicking team failed to cover the missed kick. The unlucky bounces continued for the Tigers after a Jayden Daniels tipped pass bounced off a receivers helmet into Georgia Linebacker Smael Mondon’s arms on the next few drives.
Stetson Bennett was dialed in today for the Dawgs. After throwing for 4 first-half touchdowns through the air, the Georgia quarterback finished the day with 274 yards which could be enough to earn him a spot in New York as a Heisman finalist.
Georgia’s defensive performance could be described as inconsistently dominant. After giving up an early touchdown in the 1st quarter, the Bulldogs tightened up greatly and held the Tigers to just 3 points the rest of the half. The second half saw the Dawgs give up numerous explosive plays and allowed the Tigers to score 20 second-half points.
