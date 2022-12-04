The Georgia Bulldogs have won the SEC for just the second time under head coach Kirby Smart and did so in rather spectacular fashion on Saturday night against the LSU Tigers.

The 50 to 30 victory in the conference championship is the largest margin of victory since the 2019 LSU Tigers beat Georgia by 27. Georgia will wait to find out their opponent for the first round of the CFP Sunday at noon.

Let's take a look at the scenes from Saturday's celebration.

DB, Kamari Lassister

LB, EJ Lightsay

TE, Oscar Delp

OL, Chad Lindberg

OL, Amarius Mims

OL, Austin Blaske

Earnest Greene, Branson Robinson, Micah Morris

DE, Tramel Walthour

WR, De'Nylon Morrissette

SVP and Warren Ericson carry off the SEC Trophy

Sedrick Van Pran

OL, Warren Ericson

S, Chris Smith

WR, Ladd McConkey

DT, Jalen Carter

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

DT, Nazir Stackhouse

RB, Kenny McIntosh

TE, Darnell Washington

DB, Tykee Smith

DE, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

DB, Julian Humphrey

Kirby Smart

Warren Brinson, Ryland Goede, Mykel Williams

QB, Stetson Bennett

LB, Xavian Sorey

DB, Javon Bullard

Kirby Smart

RB, Kenny McIntosh

Ryland Goede, Chad Lindberg

Warren Brinson & Ryland Goede

Kirby Smart

UGA Recruiting Staff

DT, Bear Alexander

Recruiting Staffer, David Cooper

QB, Brock Vandagriff

OC, Todd Monken

Javon Bullard and Malaki Starks

TE, Brock Bowers

TE, Oscar Delp

RB, Kenny McIntosh

TE, Darnell Washington

QB, Stetson Bennett

CJ Madden, Christen Miller, Mykel Williams

DE, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Christen Miller, Bear Alexander, Mykel Williams

OL, Jared Wilson

DT, Christen Miller

DB, Kelee Ringo

OL, Tate Ratledge

DT, Bear Alexander

Coach Will Muschamp

S, Chris Smith

Kirby Smart

Rian Davis

OT, Broderick Jones

OT, Warren McClendon

SECCG Recap:

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs cemented their spot in this years College Football Playoff after dismantling the LSU Tigers defense in a 50-30 victory. This was Georgia’s first SEC title since the 2017 season and second under head coach Kirby Smart.

The game started off about as well as LSU could have hoped. After holding the Bulldogs offense to a 3 and out on their opening drive, the Tigers drove down the field and got into field goal range. Then disaster struck.

A blocked field goal attempt for the Tigers turned into a Bulldogs touchdown after LSU’s kicking team failed to cover the missed kick. The unlucky bounces continued for the Tigers after a Jayden Daniels tipped pass bounced off a receivers helmet into Georgia Linebacker Smael Mondon’s arms on the next few drives.

Stetson Bennett was dialed in today for the Dawgs. After throwing for 4 first-half touchdowns through the air, the Georgia quarterback finished the day with 274 yards which could be enough to earn him a spot in New York as a Heisman finalist.

Georgia’s defensive performance could be described as inconsistently dominant. After giving up an early touchdown in the 1st quarter, the Bulldogs tightened up greatly and held the Tigers to just 3 points the rest of the half. The second half saw the Dawgs give up numerous explosive plays and allowed the Tigers to score 20 second-half points.

