PHOTOS: Scenes From Georgia's National Championship

We have the sights and sounds from Georgia's 66 to 7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs and the celebration that ensued.

The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU has officially come to a close with Georgia repeating as champions through a blowout win. They became the first team in the college football playoff era to repeat as champions and are just the third team to do so since 1990.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett and defensive back Javon Bullard were named the MVPs of the game. Bennett finished with 304 yards and six total touchdowns while also breaking the single-season passing record in Georgia history. Bullard earned his honors by forcing two interceptions.

It was a historic season for the Bulldogs that ended with them compiling a perfect 15-0 season. The 2022-23 season will go down in history as one of the greatest the world of college football has ever seen, and it ended with the most dominating performance anyone has ever seen on the biggest stage of the sport. 

Stetson Bennett 

Stetson Bennett 

Kendall Milton

Kendall Milton

Kendall Milton

Kendall Milton

3M6A7991
3M6A7964
3M6A7919
3M6A7904
Nolan Smith

Nolan Smith

Todd Hartley

Todd Hartley

Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers

Oscar Delp

Oscar Delp

Nazir Stackhouse

Nazir Stackhouse

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

De'Nylon Morrissette 

De'Nylon Morrissette 

Glenn Schumann

Glenn Schumann

Jalon Walker

Jalon Walker

Brock Vandagriff

Brock Vandagriff

Carson Beck

Carson Beck

Carson Beck

Carson Beck

Cash Jones

Cash Jones

Arian Smith 

Arian Smith 

Julian Humphrey

Julian Humphrey

Jalon Walker

Jalon Walker

Amarius Mims

Amarius Mims

Marvin Jones Jr. 

Marvin Jones Jr. 

Nakobe Dean

Nakobe Dean

Nyland Green

Nyland Green

Tate Ratledge

Tate Ratledge

Tate Ratledge

Tate Ratledge

Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett

Chris Smith

Chris Smith

Chris Smith and Sedrick Van Pran

Chris Smith and Sedrick Van Pran

Todd Monken

Todd Monken

Tray Scott

Tray Scott

Javon Bullard

Javon Bullard

Tyrion Ingram Dawkins

Tyrion Ingram Dawkins

Chidera Uzo-Diribe

Chidera Uzo-Diribe

MJ Sherman

MJ Sherman

Kamari Lassiter

Kamari Lassiter

Christen Milller

Christen Milller

Christen Milller

Christen Milller

Christen Milller

Christen Milller

Tate Ratledge

Tate Ratledge

Gunner Stockton

Gunner Stockton

Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter

Will Muschamp

Will Muschamp

Kelee Ringo

Kelee Ringo

Chris Milton

Chris Milton

Chris Smith

Chris Smith

Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett

Smael Mondon

Smael Mondon

Chaz Chambliss

Chaz Chambliss

Smael Mondon

Smael Mondon

Dylan Fairchild

Dylan Fairchild

Darnell Washington

Darnell Washington

Jamaal Jarrett

Jamaal Jarrett

Todd Hartley 

Todd Hartley 

Todd Hartley 

Todd Hartley 

Todd Hartley

Todd Hartley

