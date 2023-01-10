PHOTOS: Scenes From Georgia's National Championship
The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU has officially come to a close with Georgia repeating as champions through a blowout win. They became the first team in the college football playoff era to repeat as champions and are just the third team to do so since 1990.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett and defensive back Javon Bullard were named the MVPs of the game. Bennett finished with 304 yards and six total touchdowns while also breaking the single-season passing record in Georgia history. Bullard earned his honors by forcing two interceptions.
It was a historic season for the Bulldogs that ended with them compiling a perfect 15-0 season. The 2022-23 season will go down in history as one of the greatest the world of college football has ever seen, and it ended with the most dominating performance anyone has ever seen on the biggest stage of the sport.
