Skip to main content

"Positive Vibes" Surrounding Nakobe Dean as Eagles' Training Camp Begins

How is former Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean performing after his first day in training camp?

One of 15 rookies for the Georgia Bulldogs, Nakobe Dean, is starting his first NFL training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles, through one day; there are some "positive vibes" surrounding the former Georgia linebacker. 

Dean was one of the biggest surprises in this past April's NFL Draft, not because he rose up the draft board, like former Georgia teammate Travon Walker, but rather because he fell down the board. Many projected Dean as a first-round pick after an accomplished career at the University of Georgia. The Horn Lake, Mississippi, native became the second ever Bulldog linebacker to win the Butkus Award, capturing the same award as Roquan Smith. 

Dean's fall from the first round would see him fall to the third round, where the Philadelphia Eagles would take with the No. 83 pick in the third round. Before Dean's selection, reports surfaced of medical concerns from his physical. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported at the time that Dean suffered a pectoral injury and declined to have surgery. However, Rapoport would also state that Dean was dealing with other injuries at the time. Some even went as far as to say that Dean's first year in the league would be like a "redshirt year" in college football. 

Now fast forward months later, and Mike Garafolo revealed Wednesday night that there are plenty of "positive vibes" surrounding the Eagles' rookie linebacker, along with the fact that the Eagles were "never overly concerned" with the pre-draft medicals that saw him fall down the board.

"Final thought from #Eagles Day 1: Plenty of positive vibes surrounding rookie LB Nakobe Dean. Smart player, all business since he arrived. The team was never overly concerned with the pre-draft medicals. Considered him in the second round. Intriguing player to watch."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

USATSI_18497635
News

After Winning a Super Bowl, Stafford Still Seen as a "Tier 2" Quarterback

By Evan Crowell2 hours ago
USATSI_18216610
News

WATCH: Big Jordan Davis Shows Off The Vocal Cords

By Jonathan Williams6 hours ago
USATSI_18360391
News

WATCH: George Pickens Makes Incredible Catch During Steelers' Training Camp

By Jonathan WilliamsJul 28, 2022 2:59 PM EDT
220111_mlm_fb_natty_31174-X4
News

The Overlooked Aspect of Todd Monken's Offense

By Jeremiah StoddardJul 28, 2022 11:02 AM EDT
USATSI_15177124
News

Roquan Smith Holding Out of Bears' Training Camp Amid Contract Negotiations

By Harrison RenoJul 28, 2022 8:52 AM EDT
USATSI_18099453
News

Kirby Smart Likely to Set a New Program Record in 2022

By Jonathan WilliamsJul 28, 2022 7:16 AM EDT
4E39E881-FE37-4704-9543-3895013485F8
Recruiting

Caleb Downs Breaks Down Why He Chose Bama over Georgia

By Brooks AustinJul 27, 2022 4:07 PM EDT
927B4448-E2C4-44A1-97A7-22AAE1107E05
News

JUST IN: Georgia Lands Commitment from Yazeed Haynes

By Harrison RenoJul 27, 2022 2:00 PM EDT