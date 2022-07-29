"Positive Vibes" Surrounding Nakobe Dean as Eagles' Training Camp Begins

One of 15 rookies for the Georgia Bulldogs, Nakobe Dean, is starting his first NFL training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles, through one day; there are some "positive vibes" surrounding the former Georgia linebacker.

Dean was one of the biggest surprises in this past April's NFL Draft, not because he rose up the draft board, like former Georgia teammate Travon Walker, but rather because he fell down the board. Many projected Dean as a first-round pick after an accomplished career at the University of Georgia. The Horn Lake, Mississippi, native became the second ever Bulldog linebacker to win the Butkus Award, capturing the same award as Roquan Smith.

Dean's fall from the first round would see him fall to the third round, where the Philadelphia Eagles would take with the No. 83 pick in the third round. Before Dean's selection, reports surfaced of medical concerns from his physical. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported at the time that Dean suffered a pectoral injury and declined to have surgery. However, Rapoport would also state that Dean was dealing with other injuries at the time. Some even went as far as to say that Dean's first year in the league would be like a "redshirt year" in college football.

Now fast forward months later, and Mike Garafolo revealed Wednesday night that there are plenty of "positive vibes" surrounding the Eagles' rookie linebacker, along with the fact that the Eagles were "never overly concerned" with the pre-draft medicals that saw him fall down the board.

"Final thought from #Eagles Day 1: Plenty of positive vibes surrounding rookie LB Nakobe Dean. Smart player, all business since he arrived. The team was never overly concerned with the pre-draft medicals. Considered him in the second round. Intriguing player to watch."

