WATCH: Quavo Celebrates In Locker Room With Georgia

Following their win against Clemson, the Bulldogs celebrated in the locker room with Atlanta rapper Quavo.

The Georgia Bulldogs got a monumental win over the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, and following the victory, Atlanta rapper Quavo joined the team in the locker room to celebrate.

Quavo makes up one-third of the popular rap group Migos. The group originally hails from Lawrenceville, Georgia, and has been sighted at multiple Georgia games over the past few years.

Head coach Kirby Smart even alluded to Quavo in his SEC Media Day interview. Smart even offered some interesting insights that Quavo wanted to be shared with the players after the NIL Bill was passed.

"The first text I got was two weeks after NIL started, and he said, Coach, please tell the players be selective who they put their brand with. Don’t just do anything. He used the term 'thirsty.' Don’t be thirsty. Be selective in what you do, selective in how you handle your branding."

Quavo's affinity for Atlanta sports teams has been well documented. He is frequently courtside at Atlanta Hawks games and threw out the first pitch for the Atlanta Braves in a playoff game.

He posed with running back Kendall Milton in the locker room after the game for a picture and was seen dancing to his hit song "Straightenin" with the team. This likely won't be the last time Quavo is seen with the team this season, as he was seen at several home games before the coronavirus pandemic.

Quavo has evened developed personal relationships with several former Bulldogs, most notably former Georgia safety Richard LeCounte III who now plays for the Cleveland Browns.

