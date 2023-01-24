Ranking Every Team of the Kirby Smart Era

In just 7 years, Kirby Smart has quickly began one of, if not the greatest coach in UGA history. Leading numerous teams that will go down in Bulldog history as some of the greatest. Given the recent successes Bulldog fans have enjoyed. We decided to rank all 7 of Kirby Smart's teams since taking over as the Bulldogs head coach.

No.7) The 2016 Georgia Bulldogs (8-5)

The 2016 season is easily the worst team of the Kirby Smart era, but understandably so. With a complete staff overhaul, a freshman under center and a head coach that was in his 1st year at the position, this Georgia team was bound to have some growing pains. The Bulldogs finished the year 8-5 with the high point of the season coming in the form of an upset over a top 10 Auburn Tigers team in Athens.

No.6) The 2020 Georgia Bulldogs (8-2)

Replacing a 3-year quarterback and adapting a completely new offensive system is tough. Doing it in a shortened season with no spring practice, COVID opt-outs, and contact tracing is damn near impossible. That’s what the 2020 Bulldog team was unfortuneatley tasked with. The Georgia offense led by pre-season 3rd stringer Stetson Bennett struggled to find its groove while the Georgia defense was outmatched against high powered offenses such as Alabama and Florida. JT Daniels would eventually step in to lead the Bulldogs to a 8-2 record with a victory in the Peach Bowl over Cincinnati, but this season left much to be desired for Dawg fans.

No.5) The 2019 Georgia Bulldogs (12-2)

The 2019 season could best be described as “frustratingly successful”. While Georgia did finish 12-2 and won the East for the 3rd straight year. Junior quarterback Jake Fromm had clearly regressed from his previous 2 seasons which created the “Justin Fields vs Jake Fromm” debate among fans. While a lack of talent at wide receiver made it obvious that the offense was nowhere near championship caliber. An absolute dismantling in the SEC Championship at the hands of LSU was the final straw for Kirby Smart, who hired now current offensive coordinator Todd Monken that offseason.

No. 4) The 2018 Georgia Bulldogs (11-3)

Coming off a heartbreak in the 2017 National Championship, Georgia had high expectations coming into the 2018 season. Though the Bulldog’s 2018 team was filled with talent, the absence of Sony Michel, Nick Chubb, Roquan Smith, and others was evident as the Georgia offense seem to pack less of a punch. After another 11-1 regular season, the Bulldogs once again, fell victim to a 2nd half collapse against Alabama, this time in the SEC Championship. They would miss the playoff and lose the Sugar Bowl to Texas in what is still Kirby Smart’s only bowl loss.

No.3) The 2017 Georgia Bulldogs (13-2)

When Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Lorenzo Carter, Davin Bellamy, and others announced they would be returning for their senior seasons, Georgia fans had high hopes for 2017. However, very few would’ve expected an 11-1 regular season, a No.1 ranking, and a National Title appearance. Led by a historic 1-2 punch at running back and a much-improved defense, the Bulldogs won their 1st SEC Title since 2005 and earned their first National Title appearance in over 30 years after a historic Rose Bowl win over Oklahoma. Unfortunately for this year’s team, the next two teams on this list were on a completely different level.

No.2) The 2021 Georgia Bulldogs (14-1)

An undefeated regular season, 15 NFL Draft picks, a freshman sensation at tight end, and a one of the most dominant defenses in college football history is enough a résumé to earn this team a spot in the top-5 on the list alone. But after a hiccup in the SEC Championship, Georgia regained its composure and won their playoff games by an average of 19 points, all while ending a 41-year National Title drought. The historic run made the 2021 Bulldogs team the best in Georgia Football history.

That is, until the next season…

No.1) The 2022 Georgia Bulldogs (15-0)

When you are tasked with ranking two National Title team’s that collectively lost 1 game, you begin to split hairs. The deciding factor that makes the 2022 Georgia Bulldogs the best team Kirby Smart has had (aside from finishing 15-0) was the multitude of ways they won games. If the offense was struggling in a freezing cold game in Lexington, the defense could step up and hold a potential 1st round QB to just 6 points. If a rainy afternoon in Athens created less-than-ideal throwing conditions, than the offense could “death-march” down the field and secure a victory over the No.1 team in the country. If the team was down 14 in the 4th quarter of a playoff game, the offense could string together a few improbable drives to the lead.

While there were certainly more close calls than Bulldog fans or players would’ve liked. The 2022 Georgia Bulldogs are one of the best examples of what Kirby Smart envisions for a football team. A fast, powerful, complimentary football team that plays with nothing but aggression.

