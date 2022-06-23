REACTION: Why Did Arch Manning Pick Texas Over Georgia?

The number one overall player in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports, one of the most highly coveted recruitment in recent history, has come to a close today, as Arch Manning has made his college decision.

Announcing he'd be playing his college football at the University of Texas, Manning's decision may not come as a surprise to many after being seen as a Texas-lean.

The son of Cooper Manning, Arch Manning is shaping up to be the next in line among a three-headed family monster of quarterbacks that have drastically impacted the game of football.

First, his grandfather Archie Manning, an original of his own, creative and athletic, is the complete opposite of his two boys. Second, Peyton and Eli Manning both Hall of Famers in their own right and men who have left their stamp on the history books.

Ironically enough, Arch combines both the athletic style of his grandfather and his uncles' command for the standard pocket passing. Manning can hit throws from a variety of angles. Manning moves well in the pocket and doesn't need to set his feet to deliver an accurate ball. This isn't the Manning style of quarterback play that most professional football fans grew accustomed to. However, this is a much more dynamic athlete when it comes to extending plays with his legs and making plays outside the pocket.

As a prospect, Manning's name is in the company of some of the best players of all time, as 247Sports ranks him as a "perfect" prospect. The list of the "perfect" prospects is fairly exclusive, as it includes former quarterbacks like Vince Young (Texas), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), and even current Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, to name a few.

Both staffs in Athens and Austin deserve a ton of credit for the recruiting work they put in, specifically over the last 12 months. Coming off a 5-7 season in his inaugural season as the Texas head coach, Steve Sarkisian positioned his program to land one of the top recruits of the last decade. While a 5-7 season may not be much to sell to an elite prospect, Sarkisian, an offensive wizard, sold his long pedigree for developing NFL-level quarterbacks and coordinating potent offenses.

Sarkisian's resume includes coaching quarterbacks like Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, Jake Locker, and Mac Jones. His track record for developing NFL-level quarterbacks ultimately ended up being enough to convince the Manning family to choose Texas over Georgia and Alabama.

On top of the access to Sarkisian's system, according to sources, the prospect of something unique, like actually bringing Texas Football back is a legacy unlike any Manning before him.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.