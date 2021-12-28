JUST IN: JT Daniels Clears COVID-19 Protocol, Arrives in Miami

JT Daniels has cleared COVID-19 protocol and is in Miami for the Orange Bowl.

Things are starting to fall into place for the University of Georgia as news just broke that former starting quarterback JT Daniels has arrived in Miami, Florida, for the Orange Bowl versus No. 2 Michigan after clearing the COVID-19 protocol.

Jake Rowe of Dawgs247 first reported on the news of Daniels arriving in Miami. The reporting is just five days after the original news that Daniels tested positive for COVID-19.

Luckily for Georgia, Daniels' bout with COVID seemed to be contained as no other Bulldog teammate was a confirmed case other than junior wide-out George Pickens. However, reports began surfacing a day after the news of Daniels testing positive that Pickens also tested positive.

That report was then shot down by others saying that the Hoover, Alabama, native received a false positive after testing negative twice. However, Pickens took to Instagram on Monday evening to share a picture of Miami International Airport on his Instagram story, further indicating he is in Miami and could be readily available for Friday's game.

While no one expects Daniels to be the starting quarterback this coming Friday against Michigan, it is a big win for Georgia to have back its former starter if Stetson Bennett struggles or goes down with an injury.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.