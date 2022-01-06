NFL Vet: "Alabama Will Blow Out Georgia, Again

Skip to main content
Richard Sherman Picks Alabama in Georgia Rematch

Current NFL defensive back Richard Sherman offered his prediction for the national championship game.

Former Stanford cornerback now turned Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman offered up his prediction on the National Championship game set for Monday at 8:00 PM EST inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

During his podcast, the most recent episode of the "The Richard Sherman Podcast," Sherman offered his prediction on the Alabama-Georgia rematch from this season's 2021 SEC Championship Game where Alabama beat Georgia 41-24 after being listed as a near touchdown underdog. It was the first time since 2015 that Alabama went into a game not listed as the favorite. 

"It's going to be Alabama blowing them out again."

The former Stanford man said he believed Alabama would blow Georgia out again, despite Vegas listing the No. 3 ranked Bulldogs as a 2.5 point favorite over the Crimson Tide. 

It is an interesting choice, to say the least, that a team who lost by 17 points in their most recent matchup would be favored yet again in the rematch just several weeks later. Perhaps Georgia's convincing win against Michigan had something to do with that. 

