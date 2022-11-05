Robert Beal Exits with Injury in Tennessee vs Georgia

Senior EDGE rusher Robert Beal has been injured during the contest against the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Bulldogs were up 24 to 6 at the start of the third quarter when Robert Beal hit the turf with what appeared to be an upper-body injury based on the contact he was exposed to.

Beal was able to get up and exit the field on his own power. Chaz Chambliss is the next man up in this situation. The Sophomore linebacker from Carrolton, Georgia recently returned from a hamstring injury that kept him limited for several weeks prior to the Florida matchup.

Georgia is already extremely thin at the JACK position due to the season exit of Nolan Smith with a pectoral tear and subsequent surgery.

LIVE UPDATES - Tennessee vs Georgia

Pregame Notes

Georgia is not expecting to have a full Adonai Mitchell in today's matchup.

Devin Willock is expected to get the start at left guard in place of Xavier Truss (toe)

Nolan Smith will be out the remainder of the season.

Sources indicated Amarius Mims practiced this week, but isn't expected to play a major role unless needed.

College Gameday Crew (Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit) all picked Tennessee to win.

Adonai Mitchell was not seen dressed out during warmups.

Jalen Carter, DT (IN) - Jalen Carter played in a limited role against Florida

Amarius Mims, OT (Questionable) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida.

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Xavier Truss, OL (Questionable) - Truss is battling through a toe injury.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Questionable) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt.

Dominick Blaylock, WR (Limited) - Blaylock suffered a back spasm vs Florida per Kirby Smart.

Darris Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith suffered a head injury on Saturday per Kirby Smart.

Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) IN - Mondon missed both the Auburn and Vanderbilt matchups with an ankle injury.

Kendall Milton, RB (Questionable) - Milton suffered a right leg injury against Auburn a week ago. Did not play against Vanderbilt.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

