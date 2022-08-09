Roquan Smith has averaged 8.6 tackles per game in 61 career games in the NFL after being drafted No. 8 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

He's a three-time All-Pro player, was on the All-Rookie team in 2018, and he's finished the season in the top-10 in the NFL in tackles for three of his four seasons. And as of Tuesday, he's demanded a trade from the Chicago Bears.

In the statement released by Smith, you'll the crux of his issues with the organization in Chicago, he feels as though they haven't negotiated in good faith.

To the city of Chicago and all the Bears Fans worldwide, I have officially requested a trade; just writing these words is deeply painful. I'm a kid from Macon County, Georgia. When you grow up playing football, you dream of making it to the NFL one day. However, playing the linebacker position you NEVER imagine getting drafted int he Top 10 by the Chicago Bears! I'm a HOMEGROWN Bears! A dream came true for me to have an opportunity to put that Bears' helmet on, wear the same jersey that the legendary LB's did, it's an indescribable feeling.

Walking these hallways the pas four years, you can feel the spirit, you feel the pressure to live up to that timeless history, that great legacy. I dreamed of playing like Wilbur Marshall, Singletary, Briggs, Urlacher, Butkus! Since the day I was drafted, I vowed to play this position at a level that upheld the standard that was set before me, to uphold that respect and honor, and I have.

Unfortunately, the new front office regime doesn't value me here. They've refused to negotiate in good faith, every step o this journey has been "take it or leave it." The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it. I've been trying to get something done that's fair since April, but their focus has been on trying to take advantage of me.

I wanted to be a bear for my entire career, help this team bring a super bowl back to our city. However, they have left me no choice than to request a trade that allows me to play for an organization that truly values what I bring."

Trade demands have been met at an increasingly higher rate than normal in the today's NFL. Just this past summer we've seen players like AJ Brown force their way out of Tennesse, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown force his way out of Baltimore, and Devante Adams managed to create a reunion with his former college teammate in Las Vegas. Player mobility and power is at an all-time high in the NFL.

