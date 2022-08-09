Skip to main content

REPORT: Over Half the NFL Will Be in Attendance for Georgia's First Padded Practice

The University of Georgia continues fall camp on Tuesday with their first full-padded practice of fall camp, and according to a report, more than half the NFL will be there.

The University of Georgia is no stranger to NFL interest and success since head coach Kirby Smart took over the coaching duties in December of 2016. Since then, he's only managed to break his own NFL Draft Record for most Bulldogs drafted in one draft on three separate occasions. 

Sources indicated that there were over 200 NFL Scouts, GMs, and coaches in attendance for Georgia's pro day this spring, and according to reports, more than half of the NFL teams will be represented in Athens today when Georgia goes full pads for the first time this season. 

Per Rusty Mansell of 247sports.com, 19 difference teams will be represented today. 

Most of the NFL scouts in attendance will likely be taking a closer look at Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who is projected to be a top-5 selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, younger players like Broderick Jones and Kelee Ringo, among many others, have already drawn the eye of the NFL already. \

Additionally, Georgia's current players can't help but be elevated by the performances their former teammates are putting on right now in NFL Training camps. Several of the 15 Georgia players drafted in spring have not only flashed in camp but have already been awarded starting jobs as rookies. That type of immediate impact on the next level speaks volumes about the readiness of Georgia prospects. 

