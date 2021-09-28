Sam Pittman Jokingly Sends Dan Lanning Texts

September 28, 2021
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman revealed that he and Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning had a text message chain this week as both prepare their teams for a top-ten matchup inside Sanford Stadium. 

"I texted Dan Lanning (Monday) night, and I told him he doesn't need to put any more blitzes in because he can't run them all anyway,"

Lanning would then respond to his former colleague, saying: 

He sent me back 11; he drew it on a piece of paper and sent me back all 11 of them rushing. I said, 'Hell, we've already seen that blitz.' "

Both Lanning and Pittman served on staff together in Athens from 2018 through 2019, where following Georgia's loss in the SEC Championship to LSU Pittman was announced as Arkansas's head coach in the immediate aftermath of Georgia's dismantling at the hands of the historic 2019 LSU offense. 

Sam Pittman was an inaugural member of Kirby Smart's coaching staff when he first took the job in 2015. Pittman was seen as a package deal with then offensive coordinator Jim Chaney. Both Chaney and Pittman were friends and former colleagues throughout their coaching careers. While many fans give Chaney grief over the years, without him, it could be said that Georgia would've never lured Pittman away from his position at his current stop in Arkansas, where at the time he was the offensive line coach. 

Pittman spent the better part of four seasons recruiting and developing offensive linemen for Georgia, including first-round offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson. Pittman's prowess on the recruiting trail and for putting together offensive lines is one thing that stands out so far in his time as the Razorback head coach. 

Arkansas has utilized their big offensive line in wins over Texas and Texas A&M in recent weeks, which has boosted Arkansas to number eight in the latest AP poll. 

Georgia's defensive front seven will provide an intriguing matchup with the path-clearing Arkansas front that heavily relies on its running game to open up the passing game. 

