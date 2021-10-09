Score Predictions: Georgia Rolls on the Plains

This Saturday will be the latest addition in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Here’s how we see the game going.

This Saturday will be the 100th edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry between the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, and the No. 18 ranked Auburn Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 15.0 point favorites on the road bolstering the nation's best defense against an Auburn team that is fresh off a come-from-behind road win in Baton Rouge over LSU.

Here's how we see the game going.

Brooks Austin: Georgia 31, Auburn 3

You need a dominant offensive line to hang with this Georgia defense. Those are the facts this season. They have pushed around every opponent from Clemson to Arkansas at the line of scrimmage all season. And Saturday, they are playing one of the SEC's worst units on the offensive line for Auburn. This means Bo Nix is likely to be running for his life most of the game, and that's something he usually does well... except for against Georgia.

He's got great speed, he's an exceptional athlete, but in two career starts against this Georgia defense, he has a whopping 50 yards rushing on 24 carries. He's been sacked nine times in those two contests as well. Georgia has had his number, and that trend will continue on Saturday. Offensively Georgia opens explosive and cools off as the game enters the second half.

Robert Crosby: Georgia 27, Auburn 10

I think Georgia will have a similar level of production this week on offense, even if it looks different than it did a week ago. Auburn's defense is slightly better against the run than Arkansas, but also more susceptible to busts in the passing game. Nevertheless, Stetson Bennett will throw the ball this week, and some fans will be pleasantly surprised at how well he does.

It's been three weeks since Georgia has allowed an opponent to score; shutting out a third straight SEC team seems like too much to ask, even from this defense. However, I don't expect Auburn to find consistent success on offense on Saturday. Mike Bobo will have some shot plays drawn up, and Auburn's chance to score lies in executing them.

Andrew Carrol: Georgia 35, Auburn 7

Georgia is undoubtedly the better team coming into the first real road test. Jordan-Hare Stadium, I fully expect the Dawgs to come in prepared for this. The maturity and leadership will shine in this match-up. Georgia will have to rely on that to battle the tough Auburn crowd early. I fully expect Georgia's stout front 7 to overwhelm Auburn's offensive line. It should be a long day for Bo Nix. On offense, I expect Brock Bowers to once more lead the UGA receiving corps in both yards and touchdowns. Stetson Bennet has proven he can make the throws. The only real question is can Georgia's offensive line handle Auburn's front 4, their unquestionably strongest unit.

Harrison Reno: Georgia 28, Auburn 6

This game will feel a lot like it did last year despite the coaching change for Auburn. Georgia has started fast all season, while the Tigers have been sluggish early in games. Those ingredients lead to a game where the Dawgs sit on an early lead, Bo Nix is running for his life, and the score looks closer than the game felt. Auburn's only chance at avoiding a repeat of last year is to connect on some explosive plays early and put pressure on Georgia's yet untested secondary.

Evan Crowell: Georgia 34, Auburn 13

Georgia has found a way to win when quarterback JT Daniels is sidelined, and they should stick with this philosophy against the Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs offensive line is rounding into form, and the defense is playing at a historical level. Georgia's offense has the talent to light up the scoreboard even with Daniels out, but they will likely attempt to control the ball and stall out Auburn, much like they did against Arkansas in week five.

