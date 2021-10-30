Score Predictions: Georgia vs Florida

Georgia - Florida, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail party and quickly becoming each school's biggest rivalry game. It's all set to commence for the 100th time in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday at 3:30 PM EST on CBS.

Georgia is favored by 14.0 points as the No. 1 team in the country, and Florida is a (4-3) football team coming off a 49 to 42 loss to LSU.

Here are our weekly staff predictions.

Brooks Austin: Georgia 37, Florida 10

Two numbers for ya. 57 and 63. As in, Florida runs the balls on 57% of offensive downs and Georgia allows just 63 yards per game on the ground. Stylistically, it's not a matchup that favors Florida. This season, they've been an offense that is predicated on moving the chains on the ground, and Georgia simply doesn't allow that. Defensively, the Gators are coming off a game in which they allowed 321 yards on the ground to an LSU team. Georgia runs the ball effectively, they shut Florida defense down and control the football game from start to finish.

Evan Crowell: Georgia 30, Florida 14

Georgia can essentially clinch an SEC Championship berth with a win against the Gators on Saturday. The Bulldogs will likely come out aggressive on both sides of the football, and if previous trends continue, they should force Florida into some early mistakes. Quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to get the start for Florida, and his big-play ability should pair nicely with head coach Dan Mullen's system. If Georgia plays their game and stays on script, they should be in firm control from the opening kickoff.

Jonathan Williams: Georgia 38, Florida 7

During his time at Georgia, Kirby Smart has a good record when going up against the Florida Gators and after being handed a loss last year in Jacksonville I think this Georgia team will come out hungry for revenge. A big part of Florida's offense this season is getting the run game going and Georgia's defense is the best in the country at controlling that area of the game. Georgia also gets a good bit of their offensive weaponry back off the injury list this week, including JT Daniels possibly. I think Georgia jumps on them early and cruises to another victory to improve to 8-0 on the season.

Robert Crosby: Georgia 34- Florida 13

Despite the final score, this game is going to feel close for the majority of the afternoon. Florida has been wildly inconsistent throughout the season, but I believe Georgia fans can count on them to be ready to play this weekend. Florida is going to empty the playbook of every wrinkle and trick it can to score points on this stingy defense, and they are going to connect on a few. However, I don’t see them being able to sustain enough drives to score more than 20 points.

Offensively, the Dawgs are facing the best defense they’ve played since Clemson, a game in which Georgia was only able to score three offensive points. This isn’t the same offense that took the field in that game, and I believe they will be able to establish the run against Florida’s defense in a way that wasn’t possible against Clemson. Lest we forget, Florida gave up its largest single-game rushing total the last time we saw them take the field.

Harrison Reno: Georgia 38, Florida 10

Georgia’s defense is the talk of college football this season with many comparing them to some of the best defensive units of all time. Some analysts will go even as far as to say that Georgia’s defense is the greatest defense ever, even when compared to the 2011 Alabama, or 2001 Miami. Florida’s offense has taken a step back from a year ago like many would expect, while some could say that Georgia’s offense continues to take a step forward. No matter who starts at quarterback for Georgia, it will be enough to beat the Gators in Jacksonville, while not allowing more than 10 points.

