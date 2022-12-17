The SEC has been one of the most dominant conferences in college football since the turn of the century. Aside from being home to 13 of the last 20 National Champions, the SEC is the only conference to not miss the playoff since its creation in 2014. This season seems to be no different with the Georgia Bulldogs set to play Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. But even though the Bulldogs are on the only SEC team left in the hunt for a National Title, there are still plenty of SEC teams participating in bowl games this season.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs Oregon State

Billy Napier will look to finish his first season at Florida on a winning note against the Oregon State Beavers who are looking to complete their first 10-win season since 2006. The Gators will however be without their starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, who recently announced that he would forgo the bowl game in preparation for the NFL Draft.

Kickoff: 2:30PM December 17th

Union Home Mortage Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forrest vs Missouri

While this may not be a marquee matchup, this may be one of the most even matchups of the entire bowl season. Missouri is currently on a 4-game winning streak and would love nothing more than to finish the season with a winning record. The key to a Tiger victory will be stopping Wake Forrest quarterback Sam Hartman

Kickoff: 6:30PM Decemeber 23rd

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs Kansas

While Arkansas’ 6-6 record is certainly not what they were hoping for coming into the 2022 season, Razorback fans should be happy to see their team bowl eligible for the 2nd season in a row. They will have an uphill battle against the Jayhawks however as they will be down a handful of starters due to the NFL Draft and injuries

Kickoff: 5:30PM December 28th

TaxAct Texas Bowl: Ole Miss vs Texas Tech

Despite the rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin and the Auburn head coaching job, Kiffin will be coaching for the Rebels in the Texas Bowl after signing a contract extension worth roughly $9 million a year. Ole Miss will most likely rely heavily on freshman running back Quinshon Judkins against a Red Raider defense that finished 90th in rushing.

Kickoff: 9PM December 28th

Taxslayer Gator Bowl: South Carolina vs Notre Dame

Coming off their 2nd straight victory over a top 10 team, Shane Beamer’s gamecocks are looking to end their season with another win against first year head coach Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Kickoff: 3:30PM December 30th

Capitol One Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs Clemson

Despite the disappointing finish to their season, the Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the biggest surprises in college football this year. Led by Josh Heupel and his fast-paced offense, the Volunteers will take on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Tennessee will unfortunately be down their star quarterback Hendon Hooker, who tore his ACL a few weeks ago. Joe Milton will start.

Kickoff: 8PM December 30th

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Kentucky vs Iowa

Kentucky is set to take on Iowa is what will most likely be one of the most defensive games of the bowl season. In addition to having the SEC’s least productive offense, the Wildcats will be without their starting quarterback Will Levis as he prepares for the NFL Draft. Iowa’s offense isn’t exactly considered to be high flying either….

Kickoff: 12PM December 31st

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs Kansas State

Despite their disappointing season (to Alabama Standards) the Crimson Tide have still found themselves their ____ straight New Year’s Six Bowl. This time, they will take on the Big 12 Champion Kansas State Wildcats. Fortunately for the Tide, star quarterback and edge rusher Bryce Young and Will Anderson have both announced that they will NOT be skipping the game and will play for the Tide in what will most like be their last collegiate game.

Kickoff: 12PM December 31st

ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs Illinois

Mississippi State has been one of the most talked about teams in the country for the past week for unfortunate reasons. After the shocking passing of head coach Mike Leach, the team announced that they will not be skipping the ReliaQuest Bowl. Led by new head coach ____, the Bulldogs will play in the late coach Leach’s honor.

Kickoff: 12PM January 2nd

