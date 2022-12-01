Georgia is looking to win their first SEC Championship since 2017 as they take on the 9-3 LSU Tigers this Saturday. The undefeated Bulldogs are currently heavy 17.5 point favorites to win, over an LSU team that is coming off over a huge upset loss to Texas A&M. This will be the 5th time in the last 20 years that these teams meet in Atlanta.

Despite the matchup being between two historic teams in the conference, ticket prices are much lower than usual. This doesn't come as too much of surprise, given that this year's game will feature the 1st 3 loss team since 2016. While Georgia on the other hand has seemingly already punched their ticket to the playoffs.

For reference, if you attended last year's championship game between No.1 Georgia and No.3 Alabama, the starting price for your tickets on the secondary market was $493 (the most expensive SEC Championship game ever). In 2012, the starting price was $279, and were $340 in 2018.

This year's game is much different for Bulldog fans however, Ticketmaster currently has prices for the game as low as $140 while seatgeek has them listed at $149. Should prices remain the same, these SEC Championship tickets will be the cheapest tickets Georgia fans have had to buy in 10 years.

Though the low ticket prices reflect this year's relatively low-stakes game, Kirby Smart and his Bulldog team have re-iterated numerous times how important this game is. Georgia has not won an SEC title since 2017 and is 1-5 in their previous 6 games in Atlanta.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN