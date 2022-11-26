SECCG Preview: Can Georgia Get Back to Playing Great Football

The stage is set for the SEC Championship a week from Saturday. The Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are getting ready to face off on Dec. 3. It will be the fifth time that the two teams have played one another for the conference title. As for this year's matchup, Georgia has opened as an early 16-point favorite over the Tigers, according to Action network.

LSU has surprised a lot of people this season. It is the program's first year under new head coach Brian Kelly who made the switch from Notre Dame this past offseason. The Tiger's season got off to a rocky start after losing to Florida State off of a blocked PAT. Ever since opening weekend though, LSU has done nothing but win ball games. The only other team they ended up dropping a game to was Tennessee.

Georgia is looking to win their second SEC Championship under Kirby Smart, and it will be its fourth appearance in the conference title game, having lost the last two conference titles to LSU and Alabama respectively.

Saturday's win against Georgia Tech all but guaranteed Georgia a spot in the college football playoff, with the SEC Championship having yet to be played.

It's been a less-than-stellar past two weeks for this Georgia football team. A 16 to 6 win over Kentucky and a laborsome win over Georgia Tech aren't exactly the best performances Georgia's put together this season. Though they did survive and ended up coming out on top.

