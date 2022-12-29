Skip to main content

Sedrick Van Pran Talks Bloody Tuesday, Stacy Searels Impact, and Ohio State

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran was made available yet again to the media on Thursday in the lead up to the Peach Bowl. He talks Searels, Ohio State and more.

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran didn't take long to impact the Georgia roster. He was as close to a "five star" coming out of high school as a center ever could be. The nation's No. 1 ranked center, but it when you talked to the college coaches recruiting him at the time, it was far more about landing the person that is Sedrick Van Pran than the football player. 

You see, leadership is a constant that successful programs not only have, but seek. So, when a player like Sedrick, who was the winner of the Louisiana High School Sports Association's Horizon Award his senior year — given to the athlete who displays outstanding citizenship, leadership, academic excellence, and involvement at school and community — is available, he's highly sought after. 

Van Pran has been a constant leader since his arrival at Georgia, and his play between the lines has matched his merit outside of them. We talked here about his growth and progression as a Georgia football player, and what his new coach in Stacy Searels means to him. 

Van Pran recalls his first "welcome to the SEC" moment delivered at the hands of Zion Logue in practice his freshman year, as well as what bloody Tuesdays really mean for Georgia Football players. 

