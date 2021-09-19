WATCH: Shane Beamer Goes On EPIC Rant About UGA Defense

Shane Beamer took to Zoom following South Carolina's loss to Georgia and complimented the Georgia defense.

Following his team's conference-opening loss to Georgia inside Sanford Stadium, Shane Beamer took to Zoom to discuss with reporters about what happened in the game between the Bulldogs and the Gamecocks.

It would not take long into the press conference for a reporter to ask Beamer what went wrong for South Carolina offensively against the highly talented Georgia defense.

"They've got like 100 five-star football players on their defense. They have a defensive lineman that weighs 340 pounds and runs better than everybody on this call. They've got five-star defensive backs, they're big and physical and fast. Other than that they're really freaking good, that's why they have the top defense in the country. They are hard to run the football on,"

The Gamecocks were the first to score a touchdown against the very disruptive Georgia defense that held South Carolina's in-state rival, Clemson, to just a field goal in the season-opening contest between the Bulldogs and the Tigers.

The week following the win over Clemson, the Georgia defense held UAB to just seven points in a 56-7 home-opening win, where the only score by the Blazers came on a pick-six thrown by Carson Beck.

After mustering two field goals in the first quarter, the Gamecocks were held off the scoreboard until early in the fourth quarter when Luke Doty connected with Josh Vann for a 36-yard passing touchdown; the first offensive touchdown scored on the Bulldogs defense in 2021.

Beamer was not the only complimenting the Georgia defense as former Bulldog great Herschel Walker referred to the group as the "Junk Yard Dawgs," referring to Walker's 1980 national championship-winning team.

