SI Submits 2022 College Football Playoff Picks

Preseason predictions are beginning to start rolling in with week one set to kick off this Saturday, and Sports Illustrated's college football experts submitted their 2022 college football playoff predictions. Did Georgia make the cut?

SI writers Pat Forde, Ross Dellenger, Richard Johnson, and John Garcia Jr. all submitted their predictions as to who they think will make the college football playoff this season. Two out of the four stamped Georgia's name into the final four.

Forde and Garcia predicted the Bulldogs to make the playoff for the second year in a row and both also predicted Alabama to make the cut. Forde had Georgia matched up with Ohio State in the first round and Garcia predicted the same. Although neither one had Georgia making the national championship game.

Interestingly enough, both Forde and Garcia did have the Bulldogs placed at the No. 3 seed with the Crimson Tide sitting at the top as the No. 1 seed. Based on that, it appears that both experts are predicting another loss in the SEC Championship game from the Bulldogs, but both Alabama and Georgia will be flawless heading into conference championship weekend.

On the flip side, Dellenger and Johnson left Georgia out of their playoff predictions. Instead, Johnson predicted Alabama to make the cut with Ohio State, Clemson, and Utah joining them in that order while Dellenger had the Crimson Tide, Ohio State, Clemson, and the USC Trojans as the final four teams left.

There have been a lot of differing opinions in regard to how Georgia will finish out the regular season. Many predict the Bulldogs to slip up at some point in the season and lose a game they probably weren't supposed, but with a very favorable schedule, many members of the media also have Georgia coasting through the regular season and piecing together another 12-0 year.

Regardless, there is still a long way to go before any legitimate college football playoff discussion begins, and as long as Georgia takes care of business every single week for the next twelve games they can pretty make assure that they will be making another appearance when the college football playoff rolls around.

