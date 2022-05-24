There are under one hundred days until College Football is back, with the University of Georgia set to kickoff the 2022 campaign against Oregon in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of this season's Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game.

With spring practice in the rearview mirror and attention turning to the beginning of fall camp, Sports Illustrated's Auburn Daily put together their "SEC Football Power Rankings" as we head into the summer.

Georgia comes in at number two on the rankings. However, following a national championship season, Auburn Daily has Alabama, the national championship runner-ranked ahead of Georgia.

"The sense of urgency surrounding the program hasn't waned. After losing a whopping 15 players to the NFL, Kirby Smart has a bit of reloading to do. Georgia sits just behind Alabama in the power rankings not because of a lack of talent or capability... it's the question of consistency that lingers for the 'Dogs."

As mentioned by Lance Dawe, Georgia isn't lacking talent. Look at the recruiting classes stacked on top of each other over the years. Still, the Bulldogs will be replacing a historic 2021 defense, stocked to the brim with NFL talent and several starters offensively.

Yet throughout all the talk of who Georgia is losing from last season, not many are talking about how much Georgia brings back on the offensive side of the ball. First and foremost, the return of offensive coordinator Todd Monken can't be overlooked. Monken was in the running for several jobs in the NFL before he ultimately opted to remain in Athens.

Monken will have a full offseason with quarterback Stetson Bennett and can look forward to a plethora of young weapons around him. Georgia's offense will be key to success this season as many expect the need for more points as growing pains with a young defense are worked out.

Georgia's path back to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game is friendly as, on paper, Oregon and Tennessee seem to be the toughest tests on the regular season schedule. If all goes to plan it will be Alabama on the other side in Atlanta playing Georgia once again for the SEC Championship.

