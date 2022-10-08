Skip to main content

JUST IN: Georgia Potentially Without Starting Linebacker

The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are currently playing host to the unranked Auburn Tigers. Entering the game as massive favorites, the Bulldogs suffered a key injury.

Georgia entered Saturday's matchup against the unranked Auburn Tigers as a pretty banged-up football team. Saturday, the Dawgs kicked off the SEC matchup without starting defensive tackle Jalen Carter, with starting wide receiver Adonai Mitchell still expected to be limited, and a handful of other starters still battling through injuries such as running back Kenny McIntosh (bone bruise). 

Now, as the Bulldogs are in the midst of their matchpu with the Auburn Tigers, they are now potentially without starting inside linebacker Smael Mondon who was limited in warmups during pregame. 

Dawgs Daily on SI.com was able to place Smael Mondon during warmups, with both ankles heavily taped, but noticed that Mondon was held out of defensive team drills though he was a full participant during the warmup. 

UGA Injury Report vs Auburn: Who's In, Who's Out?

  • Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Day to Day) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He dressed against Missouri.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn

  • Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 8th, 2022
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

