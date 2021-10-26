    • October 26, 2021
    Smart Details JT Daniels Availability, Talks QB Rotation

    Kirby Smart updated the media on JT Daniels and his rehab as he competes to regain his starting job.
    Author:

    Just a little over an hour away from the first pitch of game one of the World Series between the Braves and the Astros, Kirby Smart updated the media on several topics as Georgia prepares for its matchup with Florida in Jacksonville this coming Saturday. 

    The ongoing quarterback competition continues to be a frequently approached subject not just in the media but also in the press conferences with Kirby Smart. Tuesday evening was another example of how a "quarterback competition" sparks numerous questions. 

    Throughout the last few weeks, a major focus is the rehab and return to play of former starting quarterback JT Daniels. Daniels is coming off a lat muscle injury that saw the University of Southern California transfer miss the last three games. 

    Smart told the media that Daniels has "looked good" so far this week, adding that he has "done a good job." The junior quarterback competes to regain his starting job from redshirt senior Stetson Bennett. Bennett, the starter for six games in 2020, lost his job to Daniels a year ago following a shoulder injury that knocked Bennett out of the Florida game, giving way to Daniels starting the last four games of the season. 

    Smart has yet to indicate who will start at quarterback on Saturday but did add. 

    "I wouldn't say there has been a lot of limitations." 

    The announcement of Georgia's starter this coming Saturday is likely not to be announced until the Georgia offense takes the field in Jacksonville. Kirby Smart iterated earlier this week that the decision revolves around how they perform in practice and Daniels' health. 

