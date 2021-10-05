October 5, 2021
Smart Provides Update on JT Daniels

JT Daniels participated in practice Tuesday with some "soft toss" Smart told the media.
Author:
Publish date:

The talk for the majority of last week, and it will surely dominate the headlines this week, is JT Daniels' status. Since the last four games of Georgia's 2020 season, JT Daniels has only seen three games of live-action in 2021. 

Daniels missed Georgia's week two matchup with UAB earlier this season due to an oblique injury. Daniels would then return for two consecutive starts versus South Carolina and Vanderbilt. However, Daniels hasn't seen action after being pulled from the first quarter of a 35-0 Georgia lead over Vanderbilt.

News broke a week ago that Daniels injured his lat that would later be termed a "grade 1 lat sprain," making him miss Saturday's game against Arkansas, favoring former starter Stetson Bennett. In Bennett's two games this season as the starter, Georgia is flawless record-wise. It seemingly doesn't look to miss a step, but ultimately, Daniels's arm talent and experience give him the edge over Bennett. 

Smart provided an update on the injury to his starting quarterback Tuesday evening. 

"Today he was able to go out and do some soft toss. There are exercises he can do in our training room that don't bother him."

Smart indicated Monday that Daniels would ramp up his activity in practice as the week goes on, and this most recent update shouldn't surprise anyone. However, Smart added that the key to dealing with this most recent injury to Daniels is to not "make it worse," similar to the often criticized rehab of Daniels' knee after ACL surgery, where the USC transfer wouldn't play in a Georgia uniform until six games into the season. 

210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_0749-L
