UPDATE: Georgia "Better Off" At Receiver

    • October 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    Georgia "Better Off" At Receiver, Smart Tells Media

    Kirby Smart updates the media on the recovery of his wide receivers.
    Author:

    Georgia's receiver room is a position that the group is getting used to dealing with the attrition that comes with a football season. It seems like every week for the past seven games that Georgia has to play without a new receiver due to injury.

    Kirby Smart brought some good news during his press conference with the media Tuesday evening as he updated the status of his receivers along with providing his thoughts on the position's recovery. 

    Arian Smith is one example of a playmaker that Georgia's been without for most of the season. In the second week of the season, Smith went down with a lower-leg contusion during the UAB game and hasn't returned to the field since. However, Smart told reporters that the staff is hopeful of getting the track star back. 

    “We’re hoping to get Arian back. Just a lower leg contusion that is really bothering him when he plants and runs.”

    In addition to Smith, Jermaine Burton, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, George Pickens, and Dominick Blaylock, all have missed time this season. Both Blaylock and Pickens deal with ACL rehabs and do not have an exact return date available to the public. 

    On the other hand, Burton and Rosemy-Jacksaint have been limited with injuries through the first half of the season. Both receivers could see action this week against Florida, but that has yet to be confirmed. 

    Smart did say that he feels better about the recovery of the position overall when compared to where they were heading into the Auburn game, where depth at the position was a concern. 

    “I feel like we’re better off than we were going into the Auburn game. But I don’t think where we need to be with getting our receivers back.”

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

