Score Predictions - South Carolina vs Georgia

Georgia comes into Saturday night's matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 30+ point favorite.

Here’s how we here at Dawgs Daily think the Dawgs fair this week.

Brooks Austin: Georgia 45, South Carolina 3

Barring some type of turnover in Georgia's end of the field, or massive punt return, I simply cannot fathom South Carolina moving the football on Saturday night against this Georgia Football team. This defense is entirely too stout, and with questions at the quarterback spot for the Gamecocks, it should shape up to be a long night offensive for South Carolina. Offensively for Georgia, they are facing a completely rebuilt secondary for the Gamecocks so they should remain explosive and even when they elect to run the ball and control the clock, South Carolina's front 7 is not at the point to where I believe they can hold water against this Georgia team.

Robert Crosby: Georgia 31, South Carolina 6

Georgia’s defense hasn’t given up a touchdown so far this year, and I think that streak continues this week. Georgia is facing a rebuilding South Carolina team that has struggled offensively through the first two weeks. After the offensive explosion last week, I believe the Georgia offense will get back to basics and run the ball heavily behind a line that is still getting its feet under it. Two interesting points to watch out for this week are how much push the Dawgs get upfront, and whether or not Georgia’s defense finds the end zone again.

Jonathan Williams: Georgia 38, South Carolina 6

Georgia's offense really got things going against UAB last week and the defense continues to look the part of arguably being the best in the nation. Georgia's front seven is going to be a matchup nightmare for South Carolina's offensive line and to make matters worse for them they do not match up well against Georgia defensively either. On top of that, the energy in Sanford Stadium is going to be at an all-time high with it being the team's first night game with full capacity fans in over a year. With all of that being said, I think there is too much for South Carolina to try and overcome which will lead Georgia to their first conference win of the season in dominating fashion.

Harrison Reno: Georgia 42, South Carolina 10

Georgia showed last week in the win over UAB that the Dawgs offense can still be dominant in games where Georgia is a heavy favorite. Despite the opponent for this week's matchup being considered superior to the level of UAB, Georgia should still be able to dominate even without JT Daniels if the star quarterback is not behind center in this matchup. Georgia's defense gives up their first touchdown of the season late in this game, but the Dawgs win in convincing fashion inside of Sanford Stadium.

Andrew Carroll: Georgia 52, South Carolina 3

The Dawgs proved against UAB that they could open up the offense and explode with passes downfield. I expect that the offensive line will show improvement in the run game as well. The Gamecocks don't have a lot of weapons outside of their tight-end on offense, but South Carolina has failed to utilize him so far this season. It seems unlikely that South Carolina will be able to move the ball very much against a UGA Defense that's primed to stop the run, and has only allowed 354 total yards this season. Unless South Carolina plays an absolutely perfect game, this could get out of hand early.

Evan Crowell: Georgia 42, South Carolina 17

Georgia’s front-seven has been dominant to start the season, and there is no reason that should change on Saturday. Quarterback Lute Doty could make his first start of the season, and the Georgia defense should overwhelm him early. Quarterback JT Daniels could play, and he will be looking for a big game against the Gamecocks after a relatively conservative start against the Clemson Tigers. The Bulldogs should jump out to a massive lead in the first half and won't look back as the game progresses.

You May Also Like:

Injury Report Heading into Week Three

Georgia Bulldogs Week Two Progress Report: Offense

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI