2021 Staff Awards for Georgia Football

As the calendar year of 2021 draws to a close, Georgia Football fans have a lot to be excited about. The Bulldogs will be bringing in the new year with a College Football Playoff game at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on New Year's Eve.

Georgia's coaching staff has already experienced some turnover this season and could see more coming. So, we chose to hand out the staff awards a little bit prematurely.

Recruiter of the Year

The season may not be over just yet, but the recruiting class all but is as we sit in late December. Georgia finished with yet another top-3 class and that's in large part due to new defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae. Addae not only played a role in landing three SI99 defensive backs and six total SI All-American Candidates at defensive back, but he was also pivotal in landing Marvin Jones Jr, the No. 8 overall player on SI.com. It's Addae's first year on campus with Georgia, and he's certainly over delivered.

Newcomer of the Year

Fellow newcomer Jahmile Addae doesn't land the class that he did without the help from Will Muschamp. He's no new face around Georgia, but he was new to this staff this offseason, and what an addition he's been. He's gone from an off-the-field analyst to special team's coordinator, to now being the co-defensive coordinator on a national championship run. Muschamp's initial $300k salary to be an analyst just might be some of the best money the program's ever spent.

Most Improved

The tight end position at Georgia was responsible for 47 catches in the previous two seasons combined. In 2021, Brock Bowers alone has 47 receptions. That's not only a drastic improvement, that's a philosophical change brought on by the improvement of one unit.

Thanks to elite coaching, development, and scouting, Todd Hartley can boast one of the most dynamic and uniquely used tight ends rooms in the country.

Most with the Least

Let's be clear here, these guys are coaching at Georgia, they've got all the resources readily available so it's not as if the cupboard is dry. However, Todd Monken's ingredients list with regards to healthy weapons has been diminished significantly this season and he still managed to produce the most explosive offense in terms of yards per play in the SEC. With two different quarterbacks, three different rotations of offensive lines, and no George Pickens, Monken managed to not only survive the storm but thrive.

