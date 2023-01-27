Stetson Bennett's "rags to riches" story has prompted him to become one of the more polarizing players in the sport of college football. The 5"11, 190 pound quarterback has had his size, skill, and even age frequently come into question during his time in the spotlight at Georgia. But even after wrapping up his collegiate career as a legend, the controversies have seemed to follow Bennett.

His choice to not play in the Senior Bowl is now the latest decision of his to divide football fans.

The Senior Bowl, is an event held in Mobile, Alabama where college football seniors are spilt into two separate teams and compete in a scrimmage game in front of numerous NFL scouts and coaches. There are also numerous drills and 1-on-1 competitions held for athletes to showcase their skills and potentially improve their draft stock.

Bennett's story of proving his doubters wrong and "defying the odd's" has been discussed ad nauseam at this point, so we won't go into the details as to why the past two season's have been so remarkable or why he is a legit NFL prospect.

His résumé alone makes the Blackshear, Georgia seem like he would be a top-10 pick. However, Bennett is currently projected is to a "day 2" selection. Which begs the question. Why would he not participate in the Senior Bowl? Why would the most famous walk-on story of all time not try to prove his doubters wrong once more?

The truth is, Bennett has made something very clear ever since Kirby Smart pulled the starter with 13:25 left in the 4th quarter of the national championship to take his final curtain call and wrap up his legendary college career. He has nothing left prove.

And he's right...

Even after compiling a résumé that includes a 4,000 yard passing season (only one in UGA history), back-to-back national titles, an MVP award in every playoff game he appeared in, and a trip to New York as a Heisman finalist; the "Mailman" is still being undermined by many. Which shows there is virtually nothing more that he can do or say at this point to get in the good graces of those who don't believe in him. Bennett has recognized this and chosen to instead lean on those who have supported him throughout his journey.

It's why he focused on his teammates more than the fans at Georgia's national championship celebration, its why he seemingly carries himself with a quiet arrogance and it's why he won't be in Mobile for the Senior Bowl. Because he knows that he has done all that he can and then some to make people believe in him.

"If I’m worried about making people respect me as a player, I’m worried about the wrong thing. Because obviously I can’t do it. I’m too ugly or something.” -Stetson Bennett

So instead of asking "why would a senior who isn't a top-10 pick forgo an opportunity to increase his draft stock?" Ask, "What’s left for him to prove?"

