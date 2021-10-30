JUST IN: Stetson Bennett Expected to Start

Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Stetson Bennett Expected to Start

    Stetson Bennett is the expected starter for Georgia this Saturday against Florida.
    Author:

    The ongoing questions at quarterback are now answered according to sources that spoke with SI Dawgs Daily. 

    Georgia's 3:30 PM EST kickoff against Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, will see the number one ranked Bulldogs take on the unranked Florida Gators in a game that would go a long way in punching Georgia's ticket to the SEC Championship game later this season. 

    Sources tell us that Stetson Bennett will be the starting quarterback for Georgia, Saturday afternoon when Georgia takes the field in Jacksonville. 

    With Daniels relegated to the sideline over the last three games with a lat injury, Stetson Bennett took the reigns of the Georgia offense for three consecutive ranked matchups as the starting quarterback for Georgia, leading the Bulldogs to victory each time.

    Bennett's performance through those three games has now seen him secure the starting job for this weekend's game against Florida. According to sources, reps with the first-team offense were split evenly between Bennett and Daniels throughout the week up until Thursday, where the split in reps shifted more towards the redshirt senior Stetson Bennett. 

    While Bennett is the expected starter for Georgia, this does not rule out the potential for Daniels to see playtime. Daniels is coming off a lat injury that held him out for nearly a month, and if Georgia gets a comfortable lead over Florida, Daniels will likely see game time. 

