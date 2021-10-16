JUST IN: Stetson Bennett Named Starting QB

Stetson Bennett will be the starting quarterback for Georgia against Auburn.

We are just minutes away from CBS's 3:30 kickoff between No. 1 Georgia and No. 11 Kentucky. The questions all week have revolved around whether or not Stetson Bennett would see action as Georgia's starting quarterback for the fourth time this season.

Two weeks ago, Daniels missed Georgia's 37-0 home win against Arkansas due to a lat injury. The same lat injury would also cause him to miss the away win over then No. 18 Auburn last weekend.

With Daniels relegated to the sideline, Stetson Bennett will assume the starting duties at quarterback for the third straight week;

This latest news should not surprise many as, according to sources, Daniels had more reps this week throughout practice but was still limited despite experiencing minimal pain.

Stetson Bennett was named the starter on the video board for Georgia as Sanford Stadium prepares for a top-25 matchup with No. 11 Kentucky.

