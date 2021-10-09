OFFICIAL: Stetson Bennett Starting QB Versus Auburn

Not to the surprise of many Stetson Bennett will start against Auburn.

We are just minutes away from CBS's 3:30 kickoff between No. 2 Georgia and No. 18 Auburn. All week the question surrounding Georgia has been about the health of starting quarterback JT Daniels.

A week ago, Daniels missed Georgia's 37-0 home win against Arkansas due to a lat injury. This would be the third start that Daniels missed so far in 2021, and it all seems to be stemming from the oblique injury he suffered earlier this year.

With Daniels relegated to the sideline, Stetson Bennett will assume the starting duties at quarterback for the second straight week; this time, he'll have to start in a hostile environment on the road against Auburn.

This latest news should not surprise many as, according to sources, Daniels threw sparingly throughout practice this week and could be called upon if needed. Still, the plan appeared to start Stetson Bennett and give that lat yet another week to heal and recover as Daniels continues to rehab and get treatment.

Bennett is not in an uncharted territory facing Auburn; Bennett made his first career start against Auburn a year ago in Sanford Stadium. Bennett led the Dawgs to a 27-6 victory, passing for 240 yards and a touchdown, completing 17 of 28 passes

