During this weekend's matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks, both teams will be trotting out quarterbacks who are very much veteran football players and have a good grasp of playing quarterback at the collegiate level.

In his time at Auburn, Bo Nix started in 34 games in three seasons for the Tigers, while Stetson Bennett has made 26 appearances for the Bulldogs since 2019. That is a lot of games played between the two and even a couple against one another.

So how do these two quarterbacks statistically match up against one another? With both teams ranked inside of the top 15 heading into this weekend's game, here is how the two have faired against highly ranked opponents.

Over the past three seasons, Nix faced a total of eleven teams who finished inside the Top 15, according to the AP poll. In those eleven games, Nix's averages tallied up to a 54.7 percent completion percentage, 202.7 passing yards, .64 touchdowns, and .9 interceptions. Nix also has a record of 3-8 when facing those teams.

On the flip side, Bennett has faced five top 15 teams as the starting quarterback for Georgia. His averages in those games totaled up to a 54.7 completion percentage, 244.8 passing yards, 2.2 TDs, and 1.2 interceptions with a record of 2-3.

When comparing the two, Nix certainly has the edge when it comes to experience playing against ranked opponents. But for Bennett, the stats say that he has had better overall performances in those games.

For context, Bennett's best performance in these games came against Michigan in the college football playoff when he threw for 313 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions at a 66.7 completion rate. Nix's best performance came against Ole Miss in 2021 when he threw for 276 yards, a touchdown, and zero interceptions with a completion percentage of 73.3.

These two battled-tested quarterbacks will be going toe to toe for the third time in their careers with Nix searching for his first victory against the former Georgia walk-on. Nix has proven himself to be a solid quarterback at the collegiate level and one that does not shy away during the game's biggest moments, but the National champion, Bennett, statistically has the upper hand going into this ranked matchup.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.