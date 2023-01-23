Skip to main content

Stetson Bennett Wins Manning Award

Former Georgia quarterback, Stetson Bennett has been awarded the Manning award.

Stetson Bennett has accumulated a plethora of awards over his long collegiate career. In addition to winning the Burlsworth trophy, being a Heisman finalist, and an MVP awarded in every playoff game he appeared in, "the mailman" has also accumulated "GOAT status" among his fanbase.

But even though his playing career at the University of Georgia has come to an end. Bennett is still adding to his trophy case and growing his legacy. His most recent achievement comes in the form of being the Manning award recipient for the 2022 season.

Since 2004, The Manning award has been awarded to the nation’s top quarterback after the entire season is completed. Notable recipients of this award include Tim Tebow, Cam Newton, Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.

Bennett earned the award after an incredible postseason where he accumulated over 700 passing yards and 11 total touchdowns in just 2 playoff games. He was selected over  fellow Heisman finalists CJ Stroud and Max Duggan and is the first Bulldog in program history to receive this honor. 

